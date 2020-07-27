Shawnee County Health Department offering childhood immunization

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department is scheduling appointments for childhood immunizations ahead of the start of the school year.

The immunizations are free, and part of the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program.

A child that meets at least one of the criteria below is eligible for the program:

Medicaid eligible: A child who is eligible or enrolled in the Medicaid program

CHIP enrollees within a Medicaid expansion program: A child who is enrolled in a Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) that is part of an expanded Medicaid program

Uninsured: A child who has no health insurance coverage

American Indian or Alaska Native: As defined by the “Indian Health Care Improvement Act,” a child who is of American Indian or Alaska Native descent

If you have questions or want to schedule and appointment, call the SCHD – Immunization Clinic at 785-251-5700.

