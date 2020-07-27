Shawnee Co. records 2 more COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department is reporting two more COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend.

The two new deaths bring the total to 19.

As of Sunday morning, there were 1,295 confirmed cases and 917 have recovered.

There are 359 active cases and 21 hospitalizations.

Overall, 19,258 people have been tested and 460 people are being monitored by health officials.

