Shawnee Co. Commissioners hear first of “public engagement phase” for planning of Family Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation (SCP+R) contracted with HTK to develop a plan for the park located on the 2200 block of SW Urish Road.

HTK has partnered with Cook, Flatt and Strobel engineers and Landworks Studio of Olathe to assist in developing the plan.

There will be both digital and “pop up” in-person community engagement opportunities so the public can have input on what they would like to have in the park.

“A critical component of the planning process is gathering public and stakeholder input concerning potential passive and active recreational opportunities in Family Park,” said Zach Snethen, principal of HTK Architects.

Digital opportunities include a dedicated Family Park page on SCP+R’s website and survey, a calendar of public engagement opportunities and updates to the process.

“While we work to maintain the park and recreation assets we presently manage, we must also provide recreational opportunities to the growing areas of our community,” said SCP+R Director Tim Laurent.

“growth in parks and recreation has not kept pace with the growth in western Shawnee County.”

The design team also plans to present to the SCP+R Advisory Board for their input.

A second survey in October will seek feedback on the plan under development of concept options for development of the park.

A final plan, project budget and implement strategies will be considered in early December.

The first “pop up” community engagement event is set for August 5 from 2-4 pm at Midwest Health Aquatic Center.

