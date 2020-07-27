Riley Co. adds 7 new Coronavirus cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seven new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by Riley County Health Officials.

According to their latest report, there are a total of 110 active cases in Riley County.

312 have recovered from the virus but there are four deaths.

Currently, three COVID-19 patients are being treated at Ascension Via Christi Hospital with one patient on a ventilator.

Riley County Statistics for Monday, July 27, 2020:

Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 426

Total Active: 110

Total Recovered: 312

Total deaths: 4

Pending test results: 159

Negative test results: 4,179

Average age: 31.3 years old

Gender: Female: 47.7% (203), Male 52.3% (223)

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.