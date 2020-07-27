Advertisement

Riley Co. adds 7 new Coronavirus cases

(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seven new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by Riley County Health Officials.

According to their latest report, there are a total of 110 active cases in Riley County.

312 have recovered from the virus but there are four deaths.

Currently, three COVID-19 patients are being treated at Ascension Via Christi Hospital with one patient on a ventilator.

Riley County Statistics for Monday, July 27, 2020:

  • Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 426
  • Total Active: 110
  • Total Recovered: 312
  • Total deaths: 4
  • Pending test results: 159
  • Negative test results: 4,179
  • Average age: 31.3 years old
  • Gender: Female: 47.7% (203), Male 52.3% (223)

