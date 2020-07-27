Osage City woman found dead in storage unit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage City Police are investigating the death of a woman found in a storage unit over the weekend.

According to OCPD Chief Fred Nech, officers were called to the Combes’ Storage unit in the 400 block of North 13th Street, around 5:45pm Saturday.

When they arrived, they found Linda Jo Wright, 64 or Osage City, dead from a gunshot wound inside of a storage unit she rented.

“We believe there is no threat to the public from this incident,” said Nech.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Osage County Sheriff Office were called in to assist with the investigation.

