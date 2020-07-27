Advertisement

Osage City woman found dead in storage unit

(MGN)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage City Police are investigating the death of a woman found in a storage unit over the weekend.

According to OCPD Chief Fred Nech, officers were called to the Combes’ Storage unit in the 400 block of North 13th Street, around 5:45pm Saturday.

When they arrived, they found Linda Jo Wright, 64 or Osage City, dead from a gunshot wound inside of a storage unit she rented.

“We believe there is no threat to the public from this incident,” said Nech.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Osage County Sheriff Office were called in to assist with the investigation.

