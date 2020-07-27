Monday forecast: Scattered showers/storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story as we head into the final days of July are unseasonably cool temperatures and several chances for rain. Average high this time of year is 90° and tomorrow’s mid-upper 80s will be the warmest day due to the lowest probability of rain. With higher rain chances for the rest of the week that will limit how warm we’ll be able to get leading to highs for most of the week in the low-mid 80s.

Storm chances this week will have to be taken on a day by day basis because there is at least a chance of rain everyday this work week and possibly even this weekend although I do have the weekend dry in the official 8 day forecast. Does this mean your backyard will get rain everyday? No. Just means the potential for rain somewhere in northeast KS is possible everyday. Hazards: Lightning and flooding with the hail/wind threat very low.

River flooding forecast: https://mesonet.agron.iastate.edu/river/?wfo=TOP

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Scattered showers/storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A few leftover showers/storms may still be possibly south of I-70 before 10pm otherwise most of the night will be dry. The question is will clouds clear? If they do fog is possible if not, fog would be limited if at all overnight. Lows will be in the mid-upper 60s. East wind around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of pop up shower/storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

The rest of the week storm chances increase again limiting how warm it’ll be able to get. The humidity will remain somewhat moderate most of the week but decrease by the end of the week and the weekend which will allow lows to get down in the mid to even low 60s.

Taking Action:

Have outdoor plans this week? Tuesday looks like the best bet to keep those plans however the other days need to be taken on a day by day basis on the latest details. Keeping an eye on the radar will be key. This includes today however the higher chance of rain will be this morning as the rain starts to wind down through the afternoon. With flooding a risk this week please be safe. Flooding is the #1 severe weather killer. DO NOT attempt to drive through water covered roads. Best case scenario you are spending a lot of money repairing your water damaged vehicle, worst case scenario you become a statistic.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.