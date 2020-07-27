Advertisement

Kansas seeing decrease in median age for coronavirus cases

(MGN)
(MGN)(WIBW)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is seeing the median age of people who’ve contracted the novel coronavirus drop as the number of reported cases grows.

The state Department of Health and Environment says that the median age for people infected in Kansas is now 37, down from 52 on March 24, which was less than three weeks after the state’s first reported case, The Wichita Eagle reports.

Kansas has seen a resurgence of cases since the first part of June that has pushed the number of reported cases past 25,000 and the number of COVID-19-related deaths past 320. State and local officials have blamed much of the resurgence on lax social distancing and mask-wearing at public gatherings, particularly at bars.

In Wichita, the Ascension Via Christi health system reported an all-time high of COVID-19 patients in the upper 30s last week and said the median age of discharged patients is dropping. In April, the median age was 64; in May it was 71; in June it was 63 and in July, through Thursday it was 52.

Wesley Medical Center spokesman Dave Stewart said it is seeing more people in their 30s and 40s than earlier on, when most patients were over 50.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

