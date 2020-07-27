Kansas reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday. The state added 1,063 new positive cases of the virus and nine new deaths, bringing the total to 335.

Of the nine new deaths reported, the state now says a 20-year-old person died from the novel coronavirus. This would be the youngest person in the state to die from the virus.

In Kansas hospitals, 85% of ventilators are available statewide. There are 724 ICU beds available and of the 373 in use, 58 are occupied by COVID-19 patients. In south-central Kansas, 53-percent of the ICU beds are available and of the 47% in use, only 24 are being occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 278,397 tests performed, 252,764 have come back negative. The percent of positive has fallen to 9.4%.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.