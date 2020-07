TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly says she will talk about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state as part of her weekly Coronavirus update.

The Governor will hold her weekly news conference at 4:00p.m. Monday at the statehouse.

You can watch the news conference HERE, or on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.