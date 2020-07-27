Advertisement

Fight over water rights at central Kansas refuge resolved

Courtesy: MGN
Courtesy: MGN(MGN)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHN, Kan. (AP) — An agreement over water rights at a man-made wildlife refuge in central Kansas has been signed.

The agreement between the federal government and local farmers over water rights in Quivira National Wildlife Refuge was signed Saturday during a stakeholder meeting in St. John, Kansas, The Hutchinson News reported.

The plan is to end water rights in sensitive areas of the refuge and allow water rights in less sensitive areas, as well as to remove water-depleting, invasive trees.

The 22,000-acre refuge is a hotspot for wildlife migration. More than 200 bird species, 60 types of butterflies, 400 varieties of plants and 50 different reptiles, amphibians and mammals frequent Quivira, the newspaper reported.

Stakeholders have been trying to reach an agreement on water rights there since 2013. Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, of Kansas, and the new U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service director stepped in recently to help.

The long-sought agreement means local farmers can continue irrigating their crops.

“We want to make sure we are not just regulating,” Moran said. “The ability of farmers in central Kansas to make a living determines the future of the communities in central Kansas.”

The next step in the agreement is to conduct environmental testing.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

Updated: moments ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
Two major league games scheduled for Monday night were postponed as the Miami Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

News

Affidavit: Body of 3-year-old Kansas girl covered in bruises

Updated: 27 minutes ago
A missing 3-year-old Kansas girl whose remains were found earlier this month was covered in bruises and died of a brain bleed, investigators said.

News

Kansas reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday. The state added 1,063 new positive cases of the virus and nine new deaths, bringing the total to 335.

News

Gov. Kelly to discuss rising COVID-19 cases in Kansas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Gov. Laura Kelly says she will talk about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state as part of her weekly Coronavirus update.

Latest News

News

Schools announce reopening plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Some schools have announced their plans to open, while others are still coming up with a plan.

Local

Shawnee Co. Commissioners hear first of “public engagement phase” for planning of Family Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
HTK Architects presented Shawnee Co. Commissioners with the plans for the “public engagement phase” of Family Park at Monday’s county commission meeting.

News

Kansas seeing decrease in median age for coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kansas is seeing the median age of people who’ve contracted the novel coronavirus drop as the number of reported cases grows.

News

Osage City woman found dead in storage unit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Osage City Police are investigating the death of a woman found in a storage unit over the weekend.

Forecast

Monday forecast: Hit and miss showers this afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
An active week ahead

News

Topeka church mourns loss of co-pastor from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Topeka church is mourning the loss of one of its co-pastors, who died Thursday from the coronavirus.