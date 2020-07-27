Carnival coming to Stormont Vail Events Center parking lot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A carnival that is best known for coming to Topeka in May ,will be setting up this week at the Stormont Vail Event Center.

The Evans United Shows is in the process of setting up the carnival and will open starting Thursday, and will be in town for 11 days.

“The Carnival typically comes to Topeka in late May, but was postponed due to the COVID pandemic,” they said in the news release.

According to the release, they have also put health safety practices in place:

Signage posted throughout the midway to remind guests to practice social distancing

Hand sanitizers at each ride, ticket box, food trailer, and carnival game

Protocols in place for the hourly sanitation of high touch point areas

Daily employees screenings and temperature checks

Ground markers to encourage 6 foot social distancing in ride queues

Lower ride capacity

Masks required by employees and patrons on the carnival midway

They will be open Monday through Friday starting at 6:00p.m and Saturday and Sunday at 1:00p.m.

