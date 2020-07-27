Average gas prices still below $2 a gallon in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the last week of July has arrived, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Kansas remains at just under $2 a gallon.

According to AAA, motorists on Monday can fill up for an average price of $1.97.6 a gallon in the Sunflower State.

That amount is about 21 cents a gallon cheaper than the national average of $2.18.4, according to AAA.

Prices are down about a penny from a week ago, when the average cost for a gallon of gas in Kansas was $1.98.1 cents a gallon.

Gas prices have held nearly steady for the past month in Kansas. Prices on June 27 were $1.96.1 a gallon, about one cent lower than they are on Monday.

According to AAA, Kansas is the 10th cheapest state in the nation for gas as of Monday morning. The cheapest is Mississippi at $1.84 cents a gallon.

Gas is more than a half-dollar cheaper than it was at the same time a year ago, when gas prices were at $2.50.2 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, Topeka’s gas prices on Monday morning ranged from $1.82 to $2.09 a gallon.

