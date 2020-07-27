Advertisement

Affidavit: Body of 3-year-old Kansas girl covered in bruises

(MissingKids.org)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A missing 3-year-old Kansas girl whose remains were found earlier this month was covered in bruises and died of a brain bleed, investigators said.

The remains of Olivia Ann Jansen of Kansas City, Kansas, were discovered after her father, Howard Jansen III, reported her missing. The 29-year-old father and his 33-year-old girlfriend, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, have since been charged with felony murder and other crimes.

Her grandparents have said they had raised concerns about her safety with child protective services.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the criminal case, says the father reported the girl’s disappearance at 8:30 a.m. on July 10, saying he had seen her sleeping on a couch at 6 p.m. the night before, WDAF-TV reported.

Her body was found in a shallow grave in a wooded area on the same day she was reported missing.

Court papers said she was badly injured and it would have been apparent to anyone that saw her that she suffered great physical abuse. Her face, arms and legs were covered in bruises.

She also had a small cut on the back of her head, and an autopsy revealed significant bleeding on the back of her brain, which caused her death.

