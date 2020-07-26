Topeka Quarter Midget Association hosts points race

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids five to 16 sped to the race track Sunday for the Topeka Quarter Midget Association’s (TQMA) points race.

Driver race on a track 1/20 of a mile long and compete in heat and feature races based on the age group.

14-year-old Jasec Holladay has been racing for 10 years and thinks of the track as a getaway.

“It’s just you, you have to rely on your crew members but at a certain point it comes down to you in the car,” he said. “Once I get in the car everything subsides I don’t think about anyone else it’s just a mental game like any other sport, you have to be mentally prepared and physically.”

His father and car handler, Jasen, said the sport goes beyond those on the track.

“Very few teams are out here by themselves; it takes their family, friends sponsors we have it all there in our pit all of the above and it takes more family in the shop during the week.”

Jasen said the sport also gives racers a chance to learn about humility.

“I tell everybody it’s harder to teacher your kids how to lose than how to win everybody wants to win but it teaches them that it teaches them how to stay humble and be a good sportsman and you can use that through the facts of life.”

Across the finish line, the bonds of the racing community shift into overdrive.

“You see all the kids on the track they’re fighting hard and they’re enemies but you come out here after the races and all of them here are best friends racing bikes, playing tag, hide and seek and that’s special because you don’t see that much when you get into bigger cars.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.