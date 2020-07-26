Advertisement

REPORTS: Chiefs sign G Kelechi Osemele

Baltimore Ravens guard Kelechi Osemele (72) blocks during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Cleveland. Baltimore won 23-21. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Baltimore Ravens guard Kelechi Osemele (72) blocks during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Cleveland. Baltimore won 23-21. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Multiple reports are indicating that the Kansas City Chiefs have signed former All-Pro guard Kelechi Osemele.

Signing a replacement guard became important after losing guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The Chiefs starting right guard opted out for the 2020 season in order to continue work as a doctor.

Pro Football Talk with NBC Sports indicates that the one-year deal is worth $2 million.

Osemele, 31, brings a wealth of experience to Kansas City. He has logged 96 career starts and was selected to two Pro Bowls, including a first-team All-Pro selection in 2016.

The veteran guard has dealt with a variety of injuries. He is coming off shoulder surgery after playing three games with the Jets in the 2019 season. He was released from New York on Oct. 26.

