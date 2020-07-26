REPORTS: Chiefs sign G Kelechi Osemele

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Multiple reports are indicating that the Kansas City Chiefs have signed former All-Pro guard Kelechi Osemele.

The Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal with G Kelechi Osemele, a source tells @YahooSports. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) July 26, 2020

Signing a replacement guard became important after losing guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The Chiefs starting right guard opted out for the 2020 season in order to continue work as a doctor.

Pro Football Talk with NBC Sports indicates that the one-year deal is worth $2 million.

Osemele, 31, brings a wealth of experience to Kansas City. He has logged 96 career starts and was selected to two Pro Bowls, including a first-team All-Pro selection in 2016.

The veteran guard has dealt with a variety of injuries. He is coming off shoulder surgery after playing three games with the Jets in the 2019 season. He was released from New York on Oct. 26.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.