Rain & storms likely tonight and into Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says we will have one more hot day today, then storm chances will increase tonight as a strong cold front moves into the area.

High temperatures this afternoon will reach the low to mid 90s. Once again, we will have to deal with the high humidity levels, which will put the heat index near 105 degrees during the afternoon.

A cold front will move through Nebraska today and will bring showers and storms to northeast Kansas this evening and through the overnight hours.

Isolated damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out with a few of the stronger storms this evening, but the overall threat of severe weather is low.

Showers and storms will continue Monday as they gradually move south of the area by later in the afternoon. Total rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected, though amounts may be lower for areas along and east of Highway 75.

With the arrival of the front and rain, high temperatures will only reach the lower 80s Monday.

The cooler weather will stay with us for the rest of the week with highs remaining in the low to mid 80s, which is about 5 to 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 93.

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Wind: S/N 5-10. Low: 71.

Monday: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 82.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 63

Tue: High: 84 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 67 Chance of a few showers and storms.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 65 Chance of a few showers and storms.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 82 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.