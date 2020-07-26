Advertisement

Rain & storms likely tonight and into Monday

Forecast rain amounts through Monday evening.
Forecast rain amounts through Monday evening.(WIBW)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says we will have one more hot day today, then storm chances will increase tonight as a strong cold front moves into the area.

High temperatures this afternoon will reach the low to mid 90s. Once again, we will have to deal with the high humidity levels, which will put the heat index near 105 degrees during the afternoon.

A cold front will move through Nebraska today and will bring showers and storms to northeast Kansas this evening and through the overnight hours.

Isolated damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out with a few of the stronger storms this evening, but the overall threat of severe weather is low.

Showers and storms will continue Monday as they gradually move south of the area by later in the afternoon. Total rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected, though amounts may be lower for areas along and east of Highway 75.

With the arrival of the front and rain, high temperatures will only reach the lower 80s Monday.

The cooler weather will stay with us for the rest of the week with highs remaining in the low to mid 80s, which is about 5 to 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 93.

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Wind: S/N 5-10. Low: 71.

Monday: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 82.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 63

Tue: High: 84 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 67 Chance of a few showers and storms.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 65 Chance of a few showers and storms.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 82 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot again Sunday, rain likely & much cooler Monday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Hot and humid this weekend, then rain and storms likely Monday.

Forecast

Hot weekend, cooler with rain Monday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT
|
By Peyton Sanders
Hot and humid this weekend, then rain and storms likely Monday.

Forecast

Friday night forecast: The heat continues through the weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Isolated chance of storms today and Sunday, better chance Sunday night into Monday

Forecast

Hot weekend is here

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|

Latest News

Forecast

Friday forecast: The heat continues through the weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:00 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Isolated chance of storms today and Sunday, better chance Sunday night into Monday

Forecast

Thursday night forecast: Hot again Friday with a few storms

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
The warming trend continues through the weekend

Forecast

Hot and dry weekend ahead

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Similar if not a few degrees warmer than yesterday

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
The warming trend continues through the weekend

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Hot again

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Hot weather through weekend

Forecast

Heat Index near 100 through the weekend

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT