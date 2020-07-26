Local food truck raises money for Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “Today would have been our second annual fundraiser of the year, Brew at the Zoo, but unfortunately with everything going on it was just best to cancel it,” said Shelby Revelle, Development Manager with the Topeka Zoo.

Brew at The Zoo usually brings out massive crowds, so canceling the event due to covid-19 concerns means huge revenue losses for the zoo.

“We did have our first annual event virtually, Roar and Pour, so we did make up some of the lost revenue, about $25,00 of the $45,00 goal but right now we’re looking at about an $80,00 loss total”

Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese heard about the cancellation and wanted to help.

“They would have been here today as one of the food trucks so they had this great idea to just still come out and support us and they are going to donate twenty percent of all of the proceeds today back to our non profit.”

Stumpy’s parked their food truck in the zoo parking lot Saturday and served their signature cheese dishes to raise money for the zoo. “Since Brew at The Zoo got cancelled we were like we still want to do some charity for the zoo because of covid that’s going on they’re not getting as much people come in so hopefully this little charity things that we’re doing will help with that”

Emeri Watkins says the zoo is important to Stumpy’s and they want to see it continue to bring the community together.

I think that it is a good way to not only see animals and what they go through but also to be around other people, I know it tough times right now but it’s important to be close with a community, and social distancing.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.