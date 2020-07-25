Advertisement

Veterans commemorate for 70th anniversary of Korean War Remembrance Day

For the 7th year, VFW Post 1650 invited the public on Saturday to the Korean War Veteran Remembrance day at the Gage Park Memorial.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s known as the “Forgotten War,” and this year marks the70th anniversary of the start of the Korean war in 1950.

Korean War Veteran Hugh Greenfield says he will never forget his time serving our country, “I don’t take for granted our freedom, I tell you, I know what it took to get here.”

Several Korean War veterans, along with many others gathered at the Gage Park Memorial to remember and honor those who served during the Korean War.

“We lost over 30 something thousand in Korea, in just three years. Will never forget the ones that passed, pretty heart-felt,” Greenfield emphasized.

“But they don’t know what it took to get free like WWII, Korea, Vietnam. Just a lot of wars that keep us free. It’s a glorious day for us that we’re even here,” Greenfield said.

Congressman Steve Watkins was the keynote speaker of the event and as a veteran himself, Watkins says he honors those who served before him.

“In so doing, we create a connection, that really is indescribable,” Congressman Watkins said. “What they had to give, the price that they had to pay for our freedom was much higher than my generation paid. We stand on the shoulder of giants and I want everybody who served in other wars - Korea, Vietnam, and WWII to know that my generation is grateful for those heroes who led the way.”

Several speakers shared the history of the Korean War, and some veterans shared their stories too.

“These are kind of an educational moment I think, so people learn about the history about what happened and to hear the stories from the old veterans it’s critical to young people,” Bill Riphahn with the Gage Park Memorial said.

The event finished with honoring veterans with taps.

“They’re just a great group of people, really the back bone of America, so we’re just grateful that they’re still here and we can tell them thanks,” Sheli Sweeney with Kansas Veterans Count added.

A recent report shows that in September 2017, there were only an estimation of over 13 thousand Korean War Veterans living in Kansas.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

