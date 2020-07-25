Topeka Free Methodist Church feeds hundreds at mobile food pantry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of families in Topeka got to take home fresh produce on Saturday.

Cars were lined up outside Topeka Free Methodist Church for a Harvesters mobile food pantry.

The church gives away between 7,000 and 10,000 pounds of food every other month.

Organizer, Kurtis Scott, said that provides food to nearly 120 families.

Saturday’s distribution included fresh produce like fruits, vegetables, cheeses and milk.

Scott said the church is glad to be able to provide help to the community.

“We know our community here with our church and people are really struggling in the surrounding area,” he continued saying, “We get a lot of people who walk up that don’t have vehicles that we can help, people that just don’t have the resources to get this food. It’s just a way that we can bless them and give them things they really need.”

Topeka Free Methodist Church holds their mobile food pantry on the last Saturday of every other month.

