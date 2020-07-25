Supreme Court Nominating Commission seeking applications for Sept. vacancy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court Nominating Commission is now accepting applications for an opening created by a retirement in September.

The Court says Beier’s retirement creates the need for a merit-based nomination process which Kansans voted to add to the Kansas Constitution in 1958. It says the process involves the Nominating Commission reviewing nominees and sending them to the governor who then makes the appointments.

According to the Commission, applications must be turned in to the clerk of the appellate courts’ office by 12 p.m., Sept, 2, and be on the application form from the judicial branch’s website or from the clerk of the appellate court’s office in Topeka at the Kansas Judicial Center.

