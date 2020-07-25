Advertisement

Supreme Court Nominating Commission seeking applications for Sept. vacancy

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court Nominating Commission is now accepting applications for an opening created by a retirement in September.

The Kansas Supreme Court Nominating Commission says it is now accepting nominees for a vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Carol Beier in September.

The Court says Beier’s retirement creates the need for a merit-based nomination process which Kansans voted to add to the Kansas Constitution in 1958. It says the process involves the Nominating Commission reviewing nominees and sending them to the governor who then makes the appointments.

According to the Commission, applications must be turned in to the clerk of the appellate courts’ office by 12 p.m., Sept, 2, and be on the application form from the judicial branch’s website or from the clerk of the appellate court’s office in Topeka at the Kansas Judicial Center.

