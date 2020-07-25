Advertisement

Six more COVID-19 cases discovered at Kansas correctional facilities

Five inmates test positive for COViD-19 at El Dorado Correctional Facility
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Contact tracing at two Kansas correctional facilities revealed six positive cases of COVID-19.

The Hutchinson and El Dorado Correctional Facilities both performed contact tracing after having a staff member test positive for the virus.

Hutchinson Correctional Facility had one inmate test positive for COVID-19 while El Dorado Correctional Facility had five inmates test positive, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

KDOC says all of the inmates are asymptomatic.

All six inmates that tested positive, and four of their roommates, were transported to Lansing Correctional Facility, who the department says is more equipped to control virus spread.

