Shawnee Co. Fair gets things rockin’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A couple of members from the 13 NEWS team helped get things rocking at the Shawnee Co. Fair.

Shawn Wheat and Melissa Brunner joined Officer Lamont from Capitol Police to kick off the fair’s virtual concert. They were the warm-up act for local band Departure. Departure took the stage for two hours, bringing music into the homes of those watching.

If you missed the concert live, you can check it out on Departure’s YouTube channel.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.