Renovations begin at downtown Topeka business property

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A property in the heart of downtown Topeka is getting an upgrade as new ownership takes over.

The buildings located at SE 6th and Kansas Ave. have been in Topeka for half a century and carry a rich history.

Downtown Topeka Inc. President, Vince Frye said, “Downtown has been the center of business and finance in Topeka and over the last 50 years this building has played a prominent role in that.”

Ken Schmanke, Managing Member of K1 Realty LLC, purchased the property last Friday and is looking to make some positive changes.

He said, “For years this building has been known by various different names, so we’re going to rebrand the entire property as Townsite: Townsite Tower, Townsite Commons and Townsite Plaza.”

Renovations are also underway.

Frye said he’s happy to see the property in good hands.

“It has such a history and Ken has been in this market for a long time and knows the real estate business,” he continued saying, “To have it in his possession and to realize how successful it has been in the past, only gives him more opportunities for what it could be in the future.”

Among its rich history was a popular spot at the top of the Topeka Tower.

Frye said, “The Top of the Tower was one of the most unique places in all of Northeast Kansas. For many many years it was a very successful private club and I can see it being a very successful restaurant in the future, and I’m sure Ken’s already thinking about that.”

Schmanke said, “We’ve got some ideas. Various different things could happen up there and we’re not quite at the stage to make anything public yet.”

While much of what’s in store is not yet being revealed, Schmanke said he’s excited to bring the community along on the journey.

“There’s a lot of good momentum now,” he said, “We consider this a community asset and we’re going to try to do our part. I think anything that you can do to improve this property is only going to improve downtown.”

Currently over 30 tenants occupy the buildings, which is about 60% of what they can hold.

Schmanke said he hopes the upgrades and renovations will attract more.

