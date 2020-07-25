Quarantine 15 newest effect of COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Quarantine 15 is the newest effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stormont Vail Health says while the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting the community, it also impacts daily routines meaning some are struggling with a healthy diet, maintaining physical activity and keeping stress in check which all results in the Quarantine 15 weight gain.

“The Quarantine 15 is real because there’s so much out of our control. Food is the one thing that we can control,” says Stephanie Sisk, APRN, WHNP-BC, CSOWM, Program Manager and Bariatric Surgery Coordinator at the Cotton O’Neil Weight Management Center.

The hospital says during the early stages of the pandemic people isolated and businesses closed allowing residents to stock up on non-perishable, higher carbohydrate foods, or junk food.

“They had access to all this food, were stuck at home and had the added stress of what’s going on in the world? Food became a source of comfort to us,” she says.

The Weight Management Center says it has been connecting with patients throughout the pandemic by moving to telehealth appointments with all of its education to support patients and make it accessible and convenient for those who may be dealing with schedule changes and kids at home.

“We have had more people reaching out for our services,” says Stephanie. In part, she believes people have more time to focus on getting healthier. They have also learned that certain health conditions, such as obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes, can place people at higher risk for complications from COVID-19.

Stephanie says some have even seen gainst of up to 30 lbs. over the last few months and says it is time to get back to healthy habits. Some of her tips are as follows:

Drink 64 ounces of water a day.

Eat three servings of vegetables a day, and one serving of fruit.

Do something active for 30 minutes a day.

The health network says it is also a good time to acknowledge hard work done by interdisciplinary teams helping its bariatric surgery program, the surgeons, Weight Management Center, Endocrinology and dietitians. It says it completed its 100th bariatric surgery since the program started in June 2018.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.