Advertisement

Quarantine 15 newest effect of COVID-19 pandemic

(WITN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Quarantine 15 is the newest effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stormont Vail Health says while the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting the community, it also impacts daily routines meaning some are struggling with a healthy diet, maintaining physical activity and keeping stress in check which all results in the Quarantine 15 weight gain.

“The Quarantine 15 is real because there’s so much out of our control. Food is the one thing that we can control,” says Stephanie Sisk, APRN, WHNP-BC, CSOWM, Program Manager and Bariatric Surgery Coordinator at the Cotton O’Neil Weight Management Center.

The hospital says during the early stages of the pandemic people isolated and businesses closed allowing residents to stock up on non-perishable, higher carbohydrate foods, or junk food.

“They had access to all this food, were stuck at home and had the added stress of what’s going on in the world? Food became a source of comfort to us,” she says.

The Weight Management Center says it has been connecting with patients throughout the pandemic by moving to telehealth appointments with all of its education to support patients and make it accessible and convenient for those who may be dealing with schedule changes and kids at home.

“We have had more people reaching out for our services,” says Stephanie. In part, she believes people have more time to focus on getting healthier. They have also learned that certain health conditions, such as obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes, can place people at higher risk for complications from COVID-19.

Stephanie says some have even seen gainst of up to 30 lbs. over the last few months and says it is time to get back to healthy habits. Some of her tips are as follows:

  • Drink 64 ounces of water a day.
  • Eat three servings of vegetables a day, and one serving of fruit.
  • Do something active for 30 minutes a day.

The health network says it is also a good time to acknowledge hard work done by interdisciplinary teams helping its bariatric surgery program, the surgeons, Weight Management Center, Endocrinology and dietitians. It says it completed its 100th bariatric surgery since the program started in June 2018.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DANIEL CARVALHO Associated Press
The 65-year-old leader didn’t say when he did the new test. On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.

National

Coronavirus surges, plateaus in the US

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Cases surge in parts of the US as other areas experience a plateau.

Coronavirus

US states tighten controls, South Korea reports case spike

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By JOE MCDONALD
South Korea has reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four months as more American states tightened anti-disease controls in response to rising infections.

Coronavirus

FDA authorizes first test for asymptomatic coronavirus cases

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a COVID-19 test that can be used on anyone, including those without symptoms.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Coronavirus

26 deaths in 3 US convents, as nuns confront the pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
At a convent near Detroit, 13 nuns have died of COVID-19. The toll is seven at a center for Maryknoll sisters in New York, and six at a Wisconsin convent that serves nuns with fading memories.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Updated: 23 hours ago
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published Friday.

News

University of Kansas Health System confirms COVID-19 pediatric death

Updated: 23 hours ago
The University of Kansas Health System confirmed Friday a pediatric patient died from COVID-19 this week.

Coronavirus

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL, JUSTIN PRITCHARD and DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal payments that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans were set to expire — leaving only threadbare safety nets offered by individual states to ca

Coronavirus

Uncertainty in school reopenings as US virus cases hit 4 million

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT
|
The late summer back-to-school ritual is upended this year as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the U.S.