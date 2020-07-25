One shot after reported burglary in Oakland

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating after one person was shot after a reported burglary.

Officers were called to the 500 block of NE Wilson just after 1:00a.m. Saturday for the report of a burglary and one person had been shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one man with a a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Officers say the shooting happened inside the home, and several people have been taken in for questioning. They are not searching for anyone else in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

LIVE: Police on scene of a shooting in the 500 block of Wilson. Posted by WIBW Shawn Wheat on Friday, July 24, 2020

