‘No spud left behind’ 50K pounds of potatoes given away

By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan residents left no spud behind Saturday, with a potato distribution event, called ‘No Spud Left Behind’ sponsored by Manhattan Soup Kitchen.

In partnership with Food Rescue US and FarmLink, the Manhattan Soup Kitchen, was able to rescue fifty thousand pounds of potatoes from a field where they were destined to go to waste.

The potatoes came to Manhattan in bulk pallets, and volunteers at two locations in Manhattan distributed 25 tons of yellow fingerling potatoes in less than 8 hours.

Volunteers kept the lines moving, allowing each vehicle to take as many bags of potatoes as they wanted.

Along with the potatoes, each car received recipes for fingerling potatoes, as well as a flyer about Manhattan Soup Kitchen.

“Everybody has really come together in this community to support one another in this time of need and this time of opportunity. We always…we always talk about our rights, but we also have a responsibility to hold each other up and to support one another, in hard times especially, so, just thank you to everybody that chipped in.” Manhattan Soup Kitchen, co-founder, Shelly Williams says.

For more information on Manhattan Soup Kitchen, visit their Facebook page and website, MHKSoup.com.

