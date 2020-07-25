Advertisement

Minnesota Vikings sign Washburn’s Kyle Hinton

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kyle Hinton walked off the field at Yager Stadium and into something most players only dream of.

“It felt great,” Hinton said. “I mean, huge accomplishment, especially coming from DII.”

His signature inked on the pages of a four-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings carries the Washburn alum from Topeka to the first steps of his NFL career.

The Vikings called his name 253rd overall in the virtual 2020 NFL Draft. Since then:

“It’s been crazy. Especially because you don’t really know what to expect. Nobody know’s what to expect,” he said. “We just have virtual meetings all through the offseason, we had a little break in July, and then we just came in yesterday.”

Each player now must test negative for COVID-19 twice. Once they do, Hinton, along with the other Vikings rookies, will have to prove themselves in a year with no preseason games.

“The coaches are like, you know what, practices are pretty much like preseason games. They’re watching every rep, watching every snap. They think they’ll still get a good evaluation of all the rookies,” Hinton said. “Super anxious. The hardest I’ve ever prepared for a season. It’s just been one long job interview so I’m just excited to get out there and actually start playing.”

When he does, he says he’s confident his time as an Ichabod has prepared him for the big stage.

“We practice pretty much the same way, high-tempo all the time, high effort and things like that so I think I’ll have a smooth transition there with the practice styles and I think that’ll give me a leg up.”

