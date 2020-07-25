Advertisement

KU adds season opener with Southern Illinois

Kansas football
Kansas football(wdtv)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas football team is adding a season opener against Southern Illinois.

The University of Kansas says its football team is welcoming the Southern Illinois Salukis for its season-opener on Aug. 29 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Kansas Athletics says the game will be the fourth in the series history between the Jayhawks and the Salukis, with KU holding a 3-0 advantage.

“As we researched options for replacing our canceled opening game, we received recommendations from our medical professionals, reviewed the opportunity with our campus leaders, and looked regionally for a quality opponent,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “Importantly, Southern Illinois agreed to follow the Big 12 testing protocols once they have been finalized. SIU provides us a challenge as we open the 2020 season.” 

“We are excited for the opportunity to start fall camp practices on July 31st and prepare to take on a good Southern Illinois football team,” said Head Coach Les Miles. “We feel that playing this game will prove beneficial for both programs for many reasons, especially due to SIU’s proximity to Lawrence. Coach Hill will have his team prepared to play and we look forward to the challenge at The Booth on August 29th.” 

KU Athletics says the teams first met on the field in 1986 and have faced off three times since, with every game being played in Lawrence. It says the two most recently met in 2000 when KU defeated SIU 42-0 leaving the Jayhawk record at against Illinois 3-0.

KU says the Aug. 29 game will be the earliest played by the Jayhawks since 1999 when they played Notre Dame on Aug. 28.

The Jayhawks say they are 5-4 all-time when playing in August and 73-50-7 in season-openers all-time. 

KU says Southern Illinois is a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference and have won the 1983 Division I-AA championship and last won the championship in 2009.

Kansas says it opened the 2019 season with another MVFC team, Indiana State as the team ushered in the Les Miles era with a victory of 24-17 on Aug. 31, 2019.

The team says it holds an all-time record of 12-2 against the MVFC.

The Jayhawks say they previously were scheduled to kick off the 2020 season on Sept. 5 against New Hampshire, before the Colonial Athletic Association and New Hampshire suspended their 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the KU football team or to see a full schedule visit the Kansas Athletics website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Minnesota Vikings sign Washburn’s Kyle Hinton

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Minnesota Vikings sign Washburn’s Kyle Hinton

Sports

Minnesota Vikings sign Washburn’s Kyle Hinton

Updated: 16 hours ago

Sports

Chiefs’ Duvernay-Tardif first player to opt out of NFL season due to COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who used his doctorate in medicine to assist on the frontlines of the pandemic, is the first player to opt out of his NFL contract due to COVID-19.

Sports

AP sources: NFLPA approves NFL offers, including opt-out guidelines for players

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL has offered opt-out guidelines to players who do not want to participate in the upcoming season due to the coronavirus, two people with knowledge of the offer told The Associated Press on Friday.

Latest News

Sports

Five Washburn student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Five Washburn student-athletes tested positive this week for COVID-19, the school announced Friday.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

Three Emporia State student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Three Emporia State student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 during second round of PCR testing, the athletic department announced Wednesday.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.