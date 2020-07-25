Advertisement

KDA warns of suspicious packages of seeds

The KDA does not know what type of seeds are in the packages and is strongly advising not to plant them due to the possibility of the seeds coming from an invasive species.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture is warning against suspicious packages containing seeds.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it was notified of several Kansas residents receiving unsolicited packages that contain seeds that appear to be from China. It says the types of seeds are still unknown but the packages were sent via mail and have been labeled as jewelry with Chinese writing.

The Department says unsolicited packages of seeds have been received by residents of several states over the last few days.

The KDA says if a resident receives this type of package to not plant the seeds, if they are sealed, don’t open the package. It says to instead contact the department’s plant protection and weed control program at 785-564-6698, via email at KDA.PPWC@ks.gov or through the complaint reporting section of the KDA website.

The department says the seeds could be an invasive species, introduce diseases to local plants or could be harmful to livestock. It says invasive species devastate environments, displace and destroy native plants and insects and damage crops.

The KDA says it is working to prevent the introduction of invasive species and protect Kansas agriculture.

