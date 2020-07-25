Advertisement

Hot weekend, cooler with rain Monday

Today's forecast
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says we will have to get through the weekend with more heat and humidity, but much cooler temperatures and storms will arrive by Monday.

High temperatures this afternoon will reach the low to mid 90s. South winds will be a bit breezy with gusts up to 20 mph. Similar conditions are expected on Sunday.

A strong cold front will move into Nebraska Sunday evening, which will allow scattered thunderstorms to develop. These storms will move into northeast Kansas through the evening and overnight hours. 

A few of the storms could produce some gusty winds before sunset Sunday, otherwise locally heavy rain will be the primary concern.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely throughout much of the day Monday. The rain could be heavy at times. 

Storms will taper off as they move to the south of our area by early Monday night. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

With the arrival of the front, high temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 80s for much of the week ahead.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. High: 93.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 75.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. High: 93.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: S/N 5-10. Low: 71.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 63 Thunderstorms likely with heavy rain.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 67 Chance of a few showers and storms.

Thu: High: 85 Low: 67 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

