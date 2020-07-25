Hot again Sunday, rain likely & much cooler Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says we will have to get through the weekend with more heat and humidity, but much cooler temperatures and storms will arrive by Monday.

A strong cold front will move into Nebraska Sunday afternoon, which will allow scattered thunderstorms to develop. These storms will move into northeast Kansas through the evening and overnight hours.

A few of the storms could produce some gusty winds before sunset Sunday, otherwise locally heavy rain will be the primary concern.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely throughout much of the day Monday. The rain could be heavy at times.

Storms will taper off as they move to the south of our area by early Monday night. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

With the arrival of the front, high temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 80s for much of the week ahead. More showers and storms will be possible by the middle of the week.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 75.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. High: 93.

Sunday Night: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Wind: S/N 5-10. Low: 71.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 63 Thunderstorms likely with heavy rain.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 67 Chance of a few showers and storms.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 65 Chance of showers and storms.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.