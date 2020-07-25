Advertisement

Governor fills 13th Judicial District vacancy

(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has filled the 13th Judicial District vacancy.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has appointed Joe E. Lee, Elk County Attorney, to the District Magistrate vacancy to replace Judge Kristin Hutchinson due to her appointment to a District Judge position in April.

“Mr. Lee has capably served Elk and Greenwood counties for more than a decade as a county attorney and knows the community well,” Governor Kelly said. “I know he will continue to serve his community in his new role.”

Gov. Kelly says Lee has been a county attorney in the 13th District since 2008 and has prosecuted a wide variety of cases.

Lee says he graduated from the University of Kansas in 1983 and from Washburn University School of Law in 1986.

Gov. Kelly says Magistrate Judges in the 13th District, which include Elk, Greenwood and Butler counties, are elected and Lee will fill the vacancy for the remainder of the unexpired term.

