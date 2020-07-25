Advertisement

Gov. Laura Kelly announces administration appointments

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced administration appointments to state boards, committees and commissions.

Board of Adult Care Home Administrators

The Governor says this board grants powers, duties and functions to the Secretary for the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability relating to the licensure and registration of skilled nursing home administrators.

  • Dr. Stephanie Yeager Murray, Wichita (reappointment)

Advisory Commission on Children with Special Health Care Needs

The Governor says this commission consults with and advises the Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environments about children with special health care needs.

  • Jill Hamilton, Topeka
  • Katie Jones-Roggenbaum, Haysville

Kansas Complete Count Committee

The Governor says this committee initiates, acts upon and considers all needed strategies to promote and advertise the 2020 Census, respond to questions and concerns about the Census, focus available resources on hard-to-count areas and ensures the highest participation rate possible.

  • Julie Menghini, Pittsburg
  • Tel Wittmer, Holton
  • Apramay Mishra, Lawrence
  • Kay Haug, Topeka

Kansas Commission on Disability Concerns

The Governor says this commission works toward all people with disabilities being entitled to be equal citizens and equal partners in Kansas communities.

  • Marilyn Bittenbender, Lawrence (reappointment)
  • Ranita Wilks, Lawrence (reappointment)
  • Robert Cantin, Olathe (reappointment)

Masonic Cancer Alliance Partners Advisory Board

The Governor says this board helps maintain the National Cancer Institute designation by showing research and education collaboration of hospitals and research institutions for the benefit of the region, the University of Kanas and the state. She says it also gives input for strategic planning for NCI-designation and on research programs, assists with and offers advice on philanthropic plans and evaluates potential strategic investments collaboratively.

  • Dr. Lee Norman, Topeka

Midwest Stem Cell Therapy Center Advisory Board

The Governor says this board advances public awareness of successful adult, cord blood and related stem cell therapeutic options by fundraising, public speaking and other efforts.

  • Dr. Lee Norman, Topeka

Kansas Board of Nursing

The Governor says this board protects the health, safety and welfare of residents through licensure and the regulation process of nursing professions in Kansas and prescribes curricula and standards for professional and practical nursing programs as well as mental health technician programs. She says it also examines, licenses and renews the licenses of qualified applicants.

  • Andrea Watson, Shawnee

