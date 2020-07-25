Advertisement

FDA authorizes first test for asymptomatic coronavirus cases

The FDA has authorized the first test for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.
The FDA has authorized the first test for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a COVID-19 test that can be used on anyone, including those without symptoms.

The FDA reissued an emergency authorization for a LabCorp test after it proved it could detect the virus in asymptomatic people. The company can also test pooled samples of up to five swabs at a time.

The FDA says this broad screening could be a game changer in reopening schools and businesses.

The test is only available through a prescription and only a LabCorp test kit or a health provider can collect samples.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US states tighten controls, South Korea reports case spike

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By JOE MCDONALD
South Korea has reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four months as more American states tightened anti-disease controls in response to rising infections.

National

Segregation, King meeting set Lewis on quest for justice

Updated: 1 hours ago
The late Rep. John Lewis will be remembered with services that begin this weekend in his home state of Alabama, before lying in state at the U.S. Capitol and his funeral next week in Georgia.

National

Huge Portland protest crowds, standoff with feds go on

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at protests where President Donald Trump is testing the limits of federal power.

News

Shawnee Co. Fair gets things rockin’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
A couple of members from the 13 NEWS team helped get things rocking at the Shawnee Co. Fair.

Latest News

News

Washburn's classroom changes

Updated: 3 hours ago
College campuses are making big changes before students head back to class - those packed lecture halls are among things that had to change first in the face of COVID-19.

Sports

Minnesota Vikings sign Washburn’s Kyle Hinton

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Minnesota Vikings sign Washburn’s Kyle Hinton

News

How Washburn University is changing classrooms this semester

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
College campuses are making big changes before students head back to class - those packed lecture halls are among things that had to change first in the face of COVID-19.

National

Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane

Updated: 3 hours ago
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to reach the Texas coast over the weekend, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds.

News

Six more COVID-19 cases discovered at Kansas correctional facilities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Hutchinson Correctional Facility had one inmate test positive for COVID-19 while El Dorado Correctional Facility had five inmates test positive, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

National

Possible ransomware attack knocks GPS company Garmin offline

Updated: 4 hours ago
The GPS and wearable device company says a widespread blackout left its fitness devices, website, and call centers offline for more than 24 hours.