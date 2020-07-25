Advertisement

‘Fairadise’ livestock judging shows round out 2020 Riley Fair exhibit judging

'Fairadise' 2020 Riley County Fair meat goat judging show
'Fairadise' 2020 Riley County Fair meat goat judging show(Becky Goff)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - ‘Fairadise’ rounded out the final day of livestock judging shows on Saturday, 4-Hers had the opportunity to show a variety of animal species throughout the day.

Saturday morning brought 4-Hers with animals of all sizes to the fairgrounds to show the judges the work they have put in with the animals during this year.

Rabbits, dairy cattle, meat and dairy goats, started off the morning judging shows, with 4-Hers being split into smaller class sizes, to help with social distancing within the judging ring.

Judges of livestock projects have a number of criteria to use when determining placement of the animal with the 4-Her, and they give tips to the 4-Hers to use for next year’s animals.

“The shows have gone well. 4-H families come in and everybody’s excited to be here, everybody is cooperative, you know, these kinds of things bring out the best in people.” Riley County Extension Agriculture Agent, Greg McClure says.

The final livestock judging show was Saturday evening, the Riley County fair concludes on Monday evening with the Champion foods project and Livestock auction, which are open to the public, as well as being live streamed on the Riley County Extension Facebook page.

If you missed the livestock judging shows, you can watch the previously live videos on the Riley County Extension Facebook page.

