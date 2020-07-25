Evel Knievel joins “Travel Together” project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership launched their “Travel Together” promotion where Douglas County residents can find discounts at restaurants, breweries, museums and more in Topeka to promote economic growth through regional tourism.

The Evel Knievel Museum is one of nearly 20 businesses involved in the project.

Andrew Allen is a Lawrence native and he said he’s excited to explore Topeka.

“When I saw that promotion I thought, ‘perfect time to come over here. It’s a little cheaper. Plus, it gets me out of town out of the house in this crazy year that we’ve had,” said Allen. “I’ve been meaning to come and see things in Topeka more often except you never seem to get to see the things that are closest to you.”

Evel Knievel Museum Marketing Director Amanda Beach said it’s beneficial to make up for COVID-19 closing its doors.

“That definitely affected us financially and it was just kind of different. We’ve had to regroup, had to transition just like every other business in Topeka has had to, but Topeka’s doing a great job of working together and working together to get this the best possible situation that we can.”

She said it’s also helpful in showcasing the two-floor-museum filled with years of Evel Knievel history.

“We have original bikes, the truck is here that he used to drive around from show-to-show in. We also have some cool interactive too that are really great for families to kind of dive in and look at his x-rays or possibly landing a jump.”

She believes this can impact Topeka in a positive way moving forward.

“This partnership with other communities around us is just kind of making everybody a little be more aware of things to do in Topeka.”

Topeka residents can experience discounts and deals in Lawrence when they host “Travel Together” on August 7 and 8.

Visit Topeka said they hope to include other cities in the future.

