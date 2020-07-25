Advertisement

Evel Knievel joins “Travel Together” project

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership launched their “Travel Together” promotion where Douglas County residents can find discounts at restaurants, breweries, museums and more in Topeka to promote economic growth through regional tourism.

The Evel Knievel Museum is one of nearly 20 businesses involved in the project.

Andrew Allen is a Lawrence native and he said he’s excited to explore Topeka.

“When I saw that promotion I thought, ‘perfect time to come over here. It’s a little cheaper. Plus, it gets me out of town out of the house in this crazy year that we’ve had,” said Allen. “I’ve been meaning to come and see things in Topeka more often except you never seem to get to see the things that are closest to you.”

Evel Knievel Museum Marketing Director Amanda Beach said it’s beneficial to make up for COVID-19 closing its doors.

“That definitely affected us financially and it was just kind of different. We’ve had to regroup, had to transition just like every other business in Topeka has had to, but Topeka’s doing a great job of working together and working together to get this the best possible situation that we can.”

She said it’s also helpful in showcasing the two-floor-museum filled with years of Evel Knievel history.

“We have original bikes, the truck is here that he used to drive around from show-to-show in. We also have some cool interactive too that are really great for families to kind of dive in and look at his x-rays or possibly landing a jump.”

She believes this can impact Topeka in a positive way moving forward.

“This partnership with other communities around us is just kind of making everybody a little be more aware of things to do in Topeka.”

Topeka residents can experience discounts and deals in Lawrence when they host “Travel Together” on August 7 and 8.

Visit Topeka said they hope to include other cities in the future.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Travel Together Topeka - Douglas County

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Greater Topeka Partnership launched their “Travel Together” promotion where Douglas County residents can find discounts at restaurants, breweries, museums and more in Topeka to promote economic growth through regional tourism.

Local

‘Fairadise’ livestock judging shows round out 2020 Riley Fair exhibit judging

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
‘Fairadise’ rounded out the final day of livestock judging shows on Saturday, 4-Hers had the opportunity to show a variety of animal species throughout the day.

News

Marshall votes yes on Great American Outdoors Act

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall has voted yes on the Great American Outdoors Act.

News

Brown Co. residents see rise of scams

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Brown County residents have alerted the Sheriff of more phone scams.

Latest News

Local

‘No spud left behind’ 50K pounds of potatoes given away

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
Manhattan residents left no spud behind Saturday, with a potato distribution event, called ‘No Spud Left Behind’ sponsored by Manhattan Soup Kitchen.

News

28th Judicial District Nominating Commission interviews for District Magistrate Judge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission will interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy.

News

MHK Alligator Wrangler Hunter Cragg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
MHK Alligator Wrangler Hunter Cragg

News

Governor fills 13th Judicial District vacancy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has filled the 13th Judicial District vacancy.

News

KDA warns of suspicious packages of seeds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture is warning against suspicious packages containing seeds.

Forecast

Hot again Sunday, rain likely & much cooler Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Hot and humid this weekend, then rain and storms likely Monday.