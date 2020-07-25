Advertisement

Chiefs’ Duvernay-Tardif first player to opt out of NFL season due to COVID-19

In this Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) speaks during a news conference in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
In this Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) speaks during a news conference in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (KY3)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who used his doctorate in medicine to assist on the frontlines of the pandemic, is the first player to opt out of his NFL season due to COVID-19.

Duvernay-Tardif tweeted his decision Friday.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally,” he wrote on Twitter. “That is why I have decided to take the Opt Out Option negotiated by the League and the NFLPA and officially opt out of the 2020 NFL season.”

Duvernay-Tardif added there is “no doubt in [his] mind” the Chiefs’ medical staff have a strong plan to minimize health risks for the upcoming season, but that some risks still remain with the virus.

“Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system,” he continued. “I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Minnesota Vikings sign Washburn’s Kyle Hinton

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Minnesota Vikings sign Washburn’s Kyle Hinton

Sports

Minnesota Vikings sign Washburn’s Kyle Hinton

Updated: 3 hours ago

Sports

AP sources: NFLPA approves NFL offers, including opt-out guidelines for players

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL has offered opt-out guidelines to players who do not want to participate in the upcoming season due to the coronavirus, two people with knowledge of the offer told The Associated Press on Friday.

Sports

Five Washburn student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Five Washburn student-athletes tested positive this week for COVID-19, the school announced Friday.

Latest News

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

Three Emporia State student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Three Emporia State student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 during second round of PCR testing, the athletic department announced Wednesday.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

KU football resumes workouts

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
The KU football team is back to workouts after temporarily suspending them July 3 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.