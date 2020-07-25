Brown Co. residents see rise of scams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County residents have alerted the Sheriff of more phone scams.

The Brown County Sheriff, John Merchant, says he has received complaints from residents of being contacted via phone from individuals claiming to be from major credit card companies and offering lower interest rates on credit cards.

The Sheriff says residents are also being contacted by out of state contractors offering to do work but are needing a cash payment upfront.

According to the Sheriff, his office has had more reports of scams circulating the county and that the same scams are circulating almost 9 years to the day.

Merchant says several reports of credit card companies contacting credit card holders and offering lower interest rates or incentives have risen before. He says victims are then asked to provide their credit card number for verification and when questions are asked the caller hangs up.

Sheriff Merchant says he is reminding residents not to give out personal information over the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office says another area of concern is calls from an out of state contractor telling callers he will be traveling through the area. He says they contact people via telephone and inform residents of a surplus of materials such as roofing or siding and asking for about $500 to hold the material.

Sheriff Merchant says this caller has requested bank account information or credit card numbers from residents and he urges residents interested in doing business to ask for a phone number and references from satisfied customers.

Sheriff Merchant says Brown County is fortunate to have residents that pass information to the Sheriff’s Office so it can alert others of the latest scams. He says by working together the county can stay safe and that he would like to thank all that help in that effort.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.