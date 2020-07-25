Auburn-Washburn school district releases reopening plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a letter addressed to parents, USD 437 officials detailed their plans for fall schooling.

“Upon reflection from last spring, progress was made throughout the fourth quarter with remote learning but we admit improvements need to occur,” the letter, from Board of Education President Tom Bruno and Superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams, said. “Another priority moving into 2020-21 is providing meaningful learning opportunities for students with the appropriate rigor to promote student academic and social emotional growth.”

McWilliams and Bruno says they prioritized student and staff safety and meaningful learning in their plan.

Their “live and actionable” plan is built on three primary pillars. First, the district will begin the year with hybrid learning. This plan has students staggering their time in school and at home to minimize the school’s population and help with social distancing, which is mandated.

The next pillar of their reopening plan is the choice for remote learning. All students and parents have the choice to learn from home if they are not comfortable returning.

Finally, the first day of school has been pushed back to August 27. Teachers and staff will report on August 6, the originally planned start date. They will use the extra time to implement the needed safety precautions.

The district’s fully detailed plan can be viewed on their website.

“Thank you for your understanding, flexibility, and patience as we continue to navigate through unprecedented times,” the letter ends saying. “Things will not be like this forever, but as long as we stick together and learn as we go, who knows, we may be a bit better on the other side.”

