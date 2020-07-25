Advertisement

28th Judicial District Nominating Commission interviews for District Magistrate Judge

(KALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission will interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy.

The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet via videoconference on Tuesday, July 28, at 9:30 a.m. to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Ottawa County that has been created by the retirement of Judge Mary Thrower on Aug. 14.

The Commission says the meeting will be broadcast live on the Kansas Judicial Branch YouTube channel and had originally planned to meet in the Ottawa County Courthouse in Minneapolis to interview the nominees.

The Court says the 28th Judicial District is made of Ottawa and Saline counties.

The Commission says it will also be accepting public comments on the nominees a few minutes after the start of the meeting and anyone who wants to make comments by telephone conference has to email info@kscourts.org for instructions.

The Commission says the interview schedule is as follows:

  • 10 a.m.
    • Andrew Couch, Salina, private practice lawyer
  • 10:30 a.m.
    • Amy C. Crawford, Salina, assistant county attorney, Dickinson County Attorney’s Office
  • 11 a.m.
    • Jason C. Parks, Minneapolis, a licensed attorney and owner of Ink Sharks LLC and Messenger Publishing Company

According to Kansas law, a district magistrate judge must be a resident of Ottawa County at the time of taking office, a graduate of high school, a secondary school or equivalent and must either be a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

The Commission says after interviews are finished it will appoint a district magistrate judge and after serving one year in office must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position and if retained will serve a four-year term.

The Commission says its members are Supreme Court Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, David Stanley of Bennington, Jay Macy of Minneapolis, Lance Cochran of Salina, Robert German of Salina, Peter Johnston of Salina, Christine Ritter of Salina, Darrell Wilson of Salina and Robert Martin of Solomon.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Travel Together Topeka - Douglas County

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Greater Topeka Partnership launched their “Travel Together” promotion where Douglas County residents can find discounts at restaurants, breweries, museums and more in Topeka to promote economic growth through regional tourism.

Local

‘Fairadise’ livestock judging shows round out 2020 Riley Fair exhibit judging

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
‘Fairadise’ rounded out the final day of livestock judging shows on Saturday, 4-Hers had the opportunity to show a variety of animal species throughout the day.

News

Evel Knievel joins “Travel Together” project

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The Greater Topeka Partnership launched their “Travel Together” promotion where Douglas County residents can find discounts at restaurants, breweries, museums and more in Topeka to promote economic growth through regional tourism.

News

Marshall votes yes on Great American Outdoors Act

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall has voted yes on the Great American Outdoors Act.

News

Brown Co. residents see rise of scams

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Brown County residents have alerted the Sheriff of more phone scams.

Latest News

Local

‘No spud left behind’ 50K pounds of potatoes given away

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
Manhattan residents left no spud behind Saturday, with a potato distribution event, called ‘No Spud Left Behind’ sponsored by Manhattan Soup Kitchen.

News

MHK Alligator Wrangler Hunter Cragg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
MHK Alligator Wrangler Hunter Cragg

News

Governor fills 13th Judicial District vacancy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has filled the 13th Judicial District vacancy.

News

KDA warns of suspicious packages of seeds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture is warning against suspicious packages containing seeds.

Forecast

Hot again Sunday, rain likely & much cooler Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Hot and humid this weekend, then rain and storms likely Monday.