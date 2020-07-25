28th Judicial District Nominating Commission interviews for District Magistrate Judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission will interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy.

The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet via videoconference on Tuesday, July 28, at 9:30 a.m. to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Ottawa County that has been created by the retirement of Judge Mary Thrower on Aug. 14.

The Commission says the meeting will be broadcast live on the Kansas Judicial Branch YouTube channel and had originally planned to meet in the Ottawa County Courthouse in Minneapolis to interview the nominees.

The Court says the 28th Judicial District is made of Ottawa and Saline counties.

The Commission says it will also be accepting public comments on the nominees a few minutes after the start of the meeting and anyone who wants to make comments by telephone conference has to email info@kscourts.org for instructions.

The Commission says the interview schedule is as follows:

10 a.m. Andrew Couch, Salina, private practice lawyer

10:30 a.m. Amy C. Crawford, Salina, assistant county attorney, Dickinson County Attorney’s Office

11 a.m. Jason C. Parks, Minneapolis, a licensed attorney and owner of Ink Sharks LLC and Messenger Publishing Company



According to Kansas law, a district magistrate judge must be a resident of Ottawa County at the time of taking office, a graduate of high school, a secondary school or equivalent and must either be a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

The Commission says after interviews are finished it will appoint a district magistrate judge and after serving one year in office must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position and if retained will serve a four-year term.

The Commission says its members are Supreme Court Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, David Stanley of Bennington, Jay Macy of Minneapolis, Lance Cochran of Salina, Robert German of Salina, Peter Johnston of Salina, Christine Ritter of Salina, Darrell Wilson of Salina and Robert Martin of Solomon.

