Advertisement

‘Wrong direction!‘: Kansas’ top health official reports 1005 new cases, 18 new deaths

Dr. Lee Norman, top administrator at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, discusses the ongoing resurgence in coronavirus cases in the state during a news conference, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Norman is calling the resurgence "awful." (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Dr. Lee Norman, top administrator at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, discusses the ongoing resurgence in coronavirus cases in the state during a news conference, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Norman is calling the resurgence "awful." (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas’ top health official and the Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the state is headed in the wrong direction when it comes to COVID-19 numbers.

Dr. Lee Norman said in a tweet Kansas added 1005 new cases and 18 new deaths since Wednesday, which would bring the state’s totals to 25,109 cases and 329 deaths.

“Cases recorded in 103 counties (surely the remaining two have had undiagnosed cases),” said Dr. Norman. “Masks, social distancing, clean hands, and stay home from mass gatherings! It’s not worth it. Fix this so schools open safely.”

The Kansas State Board of Education rejected an order from Gov. Laura Kelly earlier this week that would have mandated all schools to start after Labor Day. The governor pointed to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the need to give schools districts more time to acquire things like thermometers (temperature checks), masks and hand sanitizer which she did mandate for them to open for the 2020-2021 school year.

Some larger school districts including Kansas City, Kan., Topeka and Wichita have already delayed starting school until after Labor Day. Smaller districts in counties with little to no confirmed cases said they may not wait until after the holiday but will have precautions in place when classes begin.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

News

Kansas concealed carry applications lowest since 2006

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Attorney General’s office has reported the lowest number of applications received in a fiscal year since 2006.

News

TPD investigating burglary at The White Linen

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka Police say they are investigating the overnight burglary of The White Linen restaurant.

News

Supreme Court affirms murder conviction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has published a handful of decisions, including an affirmation of a murder conviction.

Latest News

News

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to former Kansas Representative Jim Ryun

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
President Donald Trump has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Kansas Congressman Jim Ryun.

News

Topeka woman organizing blood drive to help people with sickle cell anemia

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Shampayne Lloyd, of Topeka, is organizing a blood drive in conjunction with the Kansas Capital Area Chaptaer of the American Red Cross to benefit people with sickle cell anemia from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2801 S.E. Indiana Ave.

News

Man injured Thursday in rollover crash in Jackson County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Lancaster man was seriously injuried in a two-vehicle, rollover crash Thursday afternoon in Jackson County, authorities said.

Forecast

Friday forecast: The heat continues through the weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Isolated chance of storms today and Sunday, better chance Sunday night into Monday

News

What Topeka Public Schools classrooms could look like this year

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
As students are preparing for the upcoming school year - 13 NEWS got an inside look at what the Topeka Public School district’s socially-distant classrooms will look like.

News

USD 501 sets up classroom model with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 13 hours ago
As students prepare for the upcoming school year, 13 NEWS got an inside look at what the Topeka Public School district's socially-distant classrooms will look like