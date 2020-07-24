‘Wrong direction!‘: Kansas’ top health official reports 1005 new cases, 18 new deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas’ top health official and the Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the state is headed in the wrong direction when it comes to COVID-19 numbers.

Dr. Lee Norman said in a tweet Kansas added 1005 new cases and 18 new deaths since Wednesday, which would bring the state’s totals to 25,109 cases and 329 deaths.

“Cases recorded in 103 counties (surely the remaining two have had undiagnosed cases),” said Dr. Norman. “Masks, social distancing, clean hands, and stay home from mass gatherings! It’s not worth it. Fix this so schools open safely.”

The Kansas State Board of Education rejected an order from Gov. Laura Kelly earlier this week that would have mandated all schools to start after Labor Day. The governor pointed to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the need to give schools districts more time to acquire things like thermometers (temperature checks), masks and hand sanitizer which she did mandate for them to open for the 2020-2021 school year.

Some larger school districts including Kansas City, Kan., Topeka and Wichita have already delayed starting school until after Labor Day. Smaller districts in counties with little to no confirmed cases said they may not wait until after the holiday but will have precautions in place when classes begin.

