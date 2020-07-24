Advertisement

What Topeka Public Schools classrooms could look like this year

By Grant Stephens
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As students are preparing for the upcoming school year - 13 NEWS got an inside look at what the Topeka Public School district’s socially-distant classrooms will look like.

Coronavirus checks start at the door. The 501 district’s new temperature-checking device scans students as they enter school doors - taking just a few seconds.

Every person entering a school building will be temperature checked by either the machine - or staff.

The biggest difference in the classroom is the space between seats.

On any day every other seat will be empty - some will have plastic barriers.

“All desks are faced in the same direction,” said Aarion Gray, the district’s director of instructional services. ”No two students will be sitting in the same desk.”

Stickers on the floors and posters on the walls will reinforce the message for students and staff to keep their distance.

“Parents want to know number one that their kids are safe ... We’ve taken the time to share with parents, staff and community partners about the plans that we have in place to keep not only our students safe but our staff safe,” Dr. Gray said.

The district will require hand washing or sanitizing once every hour, and it’ll also provide a pair of re-usable masks.

Some teachers might wear a special model with clear front, or this plastic face shield to help students who need to read lips and expressions

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USD 501 sets up classroom model with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 4 hours ago
As students prepare for the upcoming school year, 13 NEWS got an inside look at what the Topeka Public School district's socially-distant classrooms will look like

News

New drive-in opens in Southeast Topeka

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Faith and Hardworks Ministry of Revelation Evangelistic Ministry Inc. is sponsoring a drive-in theater at 809 SE 12th St.

News

Second Riley Co. alligator found, returned to store

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
One of the two alligators stolen from a Manhattan store is back with them.

News

Missing Manhattan alligator found, returned to store

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The gator was found in Wildcat Creek Thursday.

Latest News

News

Topeka businesses see boom despite pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Many downtown Topeka businesses have reported their highest revenue since the COVID-19 outbreak.

News

CBC tests Antibodies

Updated: 8 hours ago
Medical Director at the Community Blood Center for Greater Kansas City Dr. Jed Gorlin said convalescent plasma could be a key weapon in the battle against COVID-19.

News

2 top KHP Troopers let go, complaints against Col. Jones investigated

Updated: 8 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

Community Blood Center testing recovered COVID patients antibodies

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Medical Director at the Community Blood Center for Greater Kansas City Dr. Jed Gorlin said convalescent plasma could be a key weapon in the battle against COVID-19.

Local

Bar owners assure Shawnee Co. commissioners health guidelines are being followed

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Local bar owners assured Shawnee county commissioners Thursday they are following health guidelines amid the pandemic, but they want to make sure no more major changes will come to opening and service restrictions.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.