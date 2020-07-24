What Topeka Public Schools classrooms could look like this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As students are preparing for the upcoming school year - 13 NEWS got an inside look at what the Topeka Public School district’s socially-distant classrooms will look like.

Coronavirus checks start at the door. The 501 district’s new temperature-checking device scans students as they enter school doors - taking just a few seconds.

Every person entering a school building will be temperature checked by either the machine - or staff.

The biggest difference in the classroom is the space between seats.

On any day every other seat will be empty - some will have plastic barriers.

“All desks are faced in the same direction,” said Aarion Gray, the district’s director of instructional services. ”No two students will be sitting in the same desk.”

Stickers on the floors and posters on the walls will reinforce the message for students and staff to keep their distance.

“Parents want to know number one that their kids are safe ... We’ve taken the time to share with parents, staff and community partners about the plans that we have in place to keep not only our students safe but our staff safe,” Dr. Gray said.

The district will require hand washing or sanitizing once every hour, and it’ll also provide a pair of re-usable masks.

Some teachers might wear a special model with clear front, or this plastic face shield to help students who need to read lips and expressions

