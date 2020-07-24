Advertisement

USD 383 pushes back first day of school, no decision yet on whether or not class will be in-person

(WIBW)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Ogden schools are pushing back their first day by two weeks, from August 12th to the 26th.

The USD 383 Board said the move will give teachers more time to train on their online system. The Board will decide at its August 5 meeting whether students will start in-person, online or a combination of both.

Earlier in the week, the State Board of Education rejected the Governor’s order to delay all classes until after Labor Day, so each district is now deciding on its own.

