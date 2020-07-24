Advertisement

University of Kansas Health System confirms COVID-19 pediatric death

Allen County had 3 new cases of the virus as of July 1, 2020.
Allen County had 3 new cases of the virus as of July 1, 2020.(MGN)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Kansas Health System confirmed Friday a pediatric patient died from COVID-19 this week.

In Kansas, 24 children ages 0-19 have been hospitalized with COVID-19. At this time, no deaths have been reported in that age group.

The State of Missouri does report one pediatric death ages 0-19, but no other information is given about the patient.

Eyewitness News is working with KCTV 5 in Kansas City to learn more about the case.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Coronavirus

26 deaths in 3 US convents, as nuns confront the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
At a convent near Detroit, 13 nuns have died of COVID-19. The toll is seven at a center for Maryknoll sisters in New York, and six at a Wisconsin convent that serves nuns with fading memories.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Updated: 3 hours ago
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published Friday.

Coronavirus

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL, JUSTIN PRITCHARD and DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal payments that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans were set to expire — leaving only threadbare safety nets offered by individual states to ca

Latest News

Coronavirus

Uncertainty in school reopenings as US virus cases hit 4 million

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The late summer back-to-school ritual is upended this year as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the U.S.

National

Coronavirus pandemic disrupts immunizations efforts worldwide

Updated: 5 hours ago
The World Health Organization and UNICEF issued a warning stating a disruption of immunization efforts could reverse progress made against some serious illnesses.

National

Coronavirus pandemic disrupts immunizations efforts worldwide

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted immunization efforts worldwide, according to a new report from the world's top health organizations.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. reports fourth COVID-19 related death

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County is reporting its fourth COVID-19 related death.

Coronavirus

Airport dogs are being trained to sniff out coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
The special canines are already a common sight in airports, usually looking out for drugs, weapons or other contraband.

Coronavirus

Airport dogs trained in UK to sniff out virus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Researchers in London are testing whether dogs can be trained to "sniff out" COVID among air travelers.