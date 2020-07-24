University of Kansas Health System confirms COVID-19 pediatric death

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Kansas Health System confirmed Friday a pediatric patient died from COVID-19 this week.

In Kansas, 24 children ages 0-19 have been hospitalized with COVID-19. At this time, no deaths have been reported in that age group.

The State of Missouri does report one pediatric death ages 0-19, but no other information is given about the patient.

Eyewitness News is working with KCTV 5 in Kansas City to learn more about the case.

