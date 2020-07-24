TPD investigating burglary at The White Linen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say they are investigating the overnight burglary of The White Linen restaurant.

TPD says the burglary occurred late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

The business owners found damage to the building, and money taken from inside.

Anyone with information is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

