Topeka’s Sprout Creative ranks top ten on fastest growing business in KC region

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka-based company was recognized as one of the ten fastest-growing companies in the Kansas City region.

Ingram’s magazine ranked ‘Sprout Creative’ 8th on its 35th annual corporate report 100.

Each year Ingram’s reviews how more than one thousand companies have grown over a four-year period.

Sprout’s growth between 2016 and 2019 landed them on the Ingram’s list.

”I knew we been working hard and I knew a lot gone into the last four years, but to have someone else recognize that was really a surprise and quite an honor, but we certainly couldn’t have done this without a great team here at Sprout and without the wonderful clients that we work with,” President and CEO of Sprout Creative, Caleb Asher said.

Sprout Creative plans to expand its services into the Kansas City Crossroads Arts District, but Asher says he will remain active in Topeka.

