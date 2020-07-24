Topeka woman organizing blood drive to help people with sickle cell anemia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shampayne Lloyd sees a need for a blood drive in Topeka to help people suffering from sickle cell anemia, a disease that affects primarily black and Hispanic individuals in the United States.

So through Shampayne Lloyd Ministries, she is spearheading a blood drive set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2801 S.E. Indiana Ave.

The Kansas Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross is conducting the blood drive.

"There's a dire need for blood donations, in particular for African-American blood donors for sickle cell," Lloyd said. "It's like in a crisis.

"As we are in this age of black lives mattering, I think we need to encompass everything, so this is a way that I felt that I could give back and show that black lives do matter."

Lloyd says she's calling on members of Topeka's black community in particular to step up and donate blood at the event at New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

A previous blood drive held in 2019 in East Topeka netted only about 6 pints of blood, Lloyd said. For this event, she is hoping for 25 to 30 pints of blood to be donated.

"I wanted to get more donations to show that we are going be components in our own healing and helping our own community," Lloyd said. "What I really want to say is that we are going to be instrumental in fighting our fights in issues of black life."

Lloyd added that people of any racial background are welcome to donate blood at the event.

"I need all donors," Lloyd says. "My Caucasian brothers and sisters -- I need us all."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sickle cell anemia affects millions people worldwide and an estimated 100,000 individuals in the United States.

Sickle cell anemia is an inherited blood disease that can cause a variety of health problems including stroke; difficulty breathing; blindness; organ damage; pregnancy complications; and chronic pain.

There is no cure for sickle cell anemia at present, though blood transfusions may be used in treatment for the disease.

"Blood is life," Lloyd says, adding that the drive is designed "to give life back to our community."

For more information, visit Shampayne Lloyd Ministries on Facebook or to schedule your appointment head to https://www.redcrossblood.org/

