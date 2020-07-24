Advertisement

Topeka businesses see boom despite pandemic

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many downtown Topeka businesses have reported their highest revenue since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Topeka Partnership says many downtown businesses have reported their highest earnings since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March coming after several have announced new COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“We were seeing incredible momentum to start the year. February was our best month ever across the board between Cyrus, Iron Rail and Pennant. March was looking even better and then COVID hit,” said Seth Wagoner, CEO of AIM Strategies LLC. “It’s been a rough few months for everyone, but with so many businesses still working from home, it really hit downtown. The good news is people are starting to venture back out. This past weekend was our best weekend since everything changed in March as more people come back downtown to enjoy the patios, pick up carry out orders and check out the Evergy Plaza. Things seem to be looking up and we’re excited for some new things that are coming.”

“The uptick in downtown patronage is a major indicator that consumer confidence is increasing,” said Vince Frye, president of Downtown Topeka, Inc. “I think the current mask mandate and the Topeka Promise initiative have had a tremendous role to play in this outcome and will continue to influence Topeka’s overall economic recovery.”

Topeka Partnership says the Topeka Promise which was announced in June, allows businesses to display that they are following health and safety guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. It says currently, over 200 businesses have been certified or are in the process of becoming certified.

“Absolute Design by Brenda has definitely seen an upswing in shoppers this week. Both walk-ins and flower orders have been gradually increasing. It was nice to see Evergy Plaza used last Saturday which brought a few new people in,” said Brenda Price, owner of Absolute Design by Brenda.

According to the organization, many businesses are working toward promoting safety as well as healthy commerce by being proactive in their COVID-19 efforts.

The Partnership says many downtown business owners recognize the benefits of enforcing public safety guidelines to help assure their community is safe.

“My store has been totally rearranged for convenience of distancing while shopping. We wear masks and sanitize our check out station for customer’s protection. We are grateful for every sale no matter the amount, just nice to see faces to offer assistance to,” said Price.

“Leaping Llamas is welcoming customers while practicing social distancing and wearing masks,” said Alicia VanWalleghem, owner of Leaping Llamas Artisan Shop. “We are fortunate to have a large floor space and a few customers in at a time to make sure everyone has lots of room while browsing. This has helped keep customers and staff feeling safe and artwork moving.”

To learn more about the Topeka Promise visit SupportTopeka.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What Topeka Public Schools classrooms could look like this year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
As students are preparing for the upcoming school year - 13 NEWS got an inside look at what the Topeka Public School district’s socially-distant classrooms will look like.

News

USD 501 sets up classroom model with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 4 hours ago
As students prepare for the upcoming school year, 13 NEWS got an inside look at what the Topeka Public School district's socially-distant classrooms will look like

News

New drive-in opens in Southeast Topeka

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Faith and Hardworks Ministry of Revelation Evangelistic Ministry Inc. is sponsoring a drive-in theater at 809 SE 12th St.

News

Second Riley Co. alligator found, returned to store

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
One of the two alligators stolen from a Manhattan store is back with them.

News

Missing Manhattan alligator found, returned to store

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The gator was found in Wildcat Creek Thursday.

Latest News

News

CBC tests Antibodies

Updated: 8 hours ago
Medical Director at the Community Blood Center for Greater Kansas City Dr. Jed Gorlin said convalescent plasma could be a key weapon in the battle against COVID-19.

News

2 top KHP Troopers let go, complaints against Col. Jones investigated

Updated: 8 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

Community Blood Center testing recovered COVID patients antibodies

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Medical Director at the Community Blood Center for Greater Kansas City Dr. Jed Gorlin said convalescent plasma could be a key weapon in the battle against COVID-19.

Local

Bar owners assure Shawnee Co. commissioners health guidelines are being followed

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Local bar owners assured Shawnee county commissioners Thursday they are following health guidelines amid the pandemic, but they want to make sure no more major changes will come to opening and service restrictions.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.