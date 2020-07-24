Advertisement

Supreme Court affirms murder conviction

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has published a handful of decisions, including an affirmation of a murder conviction.

In Appeal No. 115,650: John Balbirnie vs. State of Kansas the court says it reversed Balbirnie’s conviction for second-degree murder and sent the case back down to the district court for a new trial. The court says it held that the defendant was entitled to a new trial due to his counsel ineffectively representing him.

The court says the counsel was ineffective because it failed to admit a recording of a 911 call that was made during a fight that led to the victim’s death. During the call, the caller said another person, their fiance, stabbed the victim.

According to the court, the omission of the call undermined confidence in the outcome of the trial because the call created questions about the credibility of those who stabbed Balbirnie, as well as other evidence during the trial being unable to prove Balbirnie’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

In Appeal No. 115,990: State of Kansas vs. Robbie A. Thomas the court says it reversed a Chautauqua County trial conviction for aggravated battery, but held Thomas’s convictions for child abuse and aggravated endangering of a child.

According to the court, the State failed to prove that there was no jury instruction that misstated the law that regards aggravated battery, along with a prosecutor’s improper statement during the closing and did not affect the verdict for the aggravated battery charge.

The court says it ruled for a resentencing after finding the defendant’s criminal history record was incorrect because of misclassification of a previous conviction in Virginia.

In Appeal No. 119,739: State of Kansas vs. De’Angelo Megle Martinez the court says that it affirmed a murder conviction made in Shawnee County after finding that prosecutor statements did not shift the burden of proof to the defendant and that the statements did not infringe on the defendant’s constitutional right to protect himself against self-incrimination.

The court says during closing arguments, the State responded to the defense counsel’s attacking the credibility of witnesses by pointing out the State had presented evidence, while the defense theory was based on speculation.

The court says it held that the comments made were fair on the evidence presented and did not shift the burden of proof to the defendant and did not amount to a comment on the defendant’s decision to testify.

Visit the Kansas Court of Appeals website to see its published decisions.

