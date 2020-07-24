Shawnee Co. releases health order clarifying regulations for bars, nightclubs, restaurants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emergency Order of Local Health Officer has been issued for Topeka and Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it has released an Emergency Order of Local Health Officer which starts Saturday, July 25, at 12:01 a.m. and is meant to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on the community.

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer, says he has updated current requirements. He says the main change is the definition of the difference between bars and restaurants and nothing changes the Board of County Commissioner Mask Resolution 2020-44.

Dr. Pezzino says a bar is an establishment licensed for the consumption of alcoholic beverages within the establishment. It may or may not serve food and has to receive 30% of its profits from the sale of alcohol. Nightclubs are also considered bars according to Dr. Pezzino.

According to Dr. Pezzino, a restaurant is an establishment licensed for food consumption within the establishment and may or may not serve alcoholic beverages which must account for less than 30% of its profits.

However, Dr. Pezzino says some regulations apply to both categories:

Bars can operate within the following timeframes: Thursday, Friday and Saturday – 06:00 AM to 11:00 PM Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday – 6:00 AM to 12:00 AM

Restaurants can operate within the following timeframes: Thursday, Friday and Saturday – Dine-in Service 06:00 AM to 11:00 PM Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday – Dine-in Service 6:00 AM to 12:00 AM Drive-through, home delivery and/or curb pick-up services may be available at any time.

Shall conduct routine cleaning and sanitation throughout the day, and deep cleaning once a day.

All establishments are subject to limits of mass gatherings and social distancing.

A distance of at least 6 feet shall be provided between tables, or when that is not feasible a transparent plastic shield shall divide booths or tables closer than 6 feet.

Bars with a maximum capacity set forth by the Fire Marshall of greater than 100 people can only operate at 50% of that capacity.

They shall monitor waiting lines outside their doors and assure that social distancing requirements are followed. This requirement does not apply if the business operates only through a phone or online reservation system.

They shall monitor their customers and invite them to either follow the requirements in this and other public health orders or leave the establishment.

Service or consumption of food or drinks at a counter/bar or in standing-only areas is prohibited. Consumption of food and beverages shall only take place at a table via seated service.

People with symptoms shall not enter or be allowed to remain in the premises.

Hand Sanitizing stations shall be put in conspicuous areas for the ready accessibility for both staff and customers.

Dance floors (including but not limited to temporary spaces obtained by removing tables or other objects for the purpose to allow people to dance) shall be closed due to the difficulty of maintaining social distance and enforcing mass gathering limits.

Managers and owners shall make all reasonable efforts to reduce the amount of noise in the establishments. Jukebox and television sets are allowed if their volume is kept at a level that does not interfere with a conversation among multiple individuals taking place at a normal voice volume.

Karaoke shall not be allowed.

Live music, disk jockey and other performers may be allowed, provided that the performers are separated by at least 10 feet from any customers or areas in which customers may be present or transit.

Party buses (including but not limited to party ride, limo bus, limousine bus, party van, or luxury bus), organized charity rides and other events or venues aimed at bringing several individuals together for the purpose of entertainment or visiting multiple establishments (including but not limited to bars night clubs) can only operate if the size of the group is 10 people or less.

Performances for which social distancing cannot be maintained (for example when the performer and the customer must come in close proximity or have physical contact with each other) are not allowed.

Unless otherwise specified, these requirements apply also to outdoor areas where service is provided, such as patios.

Shawnee County Health Department says questions about the order can be sent to covid19info@snco.us or call 785.251.4848.

